Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Saturday in a press release Boston recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from Providence on an emergency basis.

Mitchell was acquired last offseason as part of a trade with the Blackhawks that sent Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to Chicago. Alec Regula also was part of the deal.

The fourth-year defenseman filled in on the blue line this season for injuries. He has two assists in 12 games with Boston. Mitchell has one assist in four games with Providence.

He might fill in for Charlie McAvoy, who was dinged up during the Bruins’ loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Friday. The star blue liner returned to the game, but Boston plays the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, so Mitchell would fill for McAvoy if he could not suit up for the second night of a back-to-back set. The in-game incident came a week after McAvoy was placed on injured reserve.

Mitchell also has interchanged for Parker Wotherspoon and Mason Lohrei, and head coach Jim Montgomery also could insert Mitchell in for them.

The Bruins are shorthanded on the blue line after Matt Grzelcyk was unable to make the road trip due to an undisclosed injury.

Puck drop at Xcel Energy Center is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.