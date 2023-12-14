Bruins Place Charlie McAvoy, Pavel Zacha On Injured Reserve

The Bruins will be without two key contributors for multiple games.

Boston on Thursday placed Charlie McAvoy and Pavel Zacha on injured reserve and recalled Patrick Brown and Parker Wotherspoon from Providence. The defenseman’s call-up was on an emergency basis.

McAvoy suffered an upper-body injury last week during the Buffalo Sabres game, and Zacha suffered an upper-body injury last Saturday during the Arizona Coyotes matinee matchup.

Jesper Boqvist was recalled from Providence on Tuesday but did not play in Boston’s overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. Head coach Jim Montgomery pointed to the versatility the forward can bring to the lineup.

The Bruins likely will rotate Boqvist and Brown on the fourth line with Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen. Brown has one assist in eight games with Boston this season.

Wotherspoon likely will split time with Mason Lohrei and Ian Mitchell on the blue line. The defenseman has one assist through three games with the Bruins this season.

The Bruins traveled to New York on Thursday, and they will face the Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6:30.