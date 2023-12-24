Devin McCourty saw what Jacoby Brissett could do during their time with the New England Patriots.

The quarterback spent one season in New England in 2016, winning a primetime start when the Patriots defeated the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Now seven years later, Brissett is the backup for the Washington Commanders behind Sam Howell. When the Commanders’ starter got off to a rough start in Week 16 against the New York Jets, Brissett came in in relief and instantly brought a spark.

Once trailing 27-7, Brissett led the Commanders to three second-half touchdowns to take a late 28-27 lead. The Jets ultimately held off the comeback on a game-winning 54-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

Brissett completed 10 of his 13 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown to give Washington momentum.

McCourty approved of his former Patriots quarterback and endorsed him to start moving forward.

LET THE JACOBY BRISSETT ERA BEGIN@JBrissett12 — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) December 24, 2023

“Let the Jacoby Brissett era begin,” McCourty shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Commanders showing signs of confidence in Brissett would greatly benefit the Patriots if Washington chooses not to pursue a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, where its stock has risen in recent weeks.

As for the current Patriots, New England meets the Denver Broncos in primetime on Christmas Eve at 8:15 p.m. ET.