How Bruins Fans Can Watch Matthew Poitras Compete In World Juniors

Boston Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras is thrilled for the opportunity to play for Team Canada in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 and Black and Gold fans will have the chance to watch the 19-year-old compete in every game.

Two-time defending champion Canada will play its first game of the preliminary round against Finland on the first day of competition at 8:30 a.m. ET with the game being aired on the NHL Network in the United States.

Canada will be in Group B for the preliminary round competing against Finland, Sweden, Germany and Latvia. The United States will compete in Group B against Norway, Czechia, Slovakia and Switzerland. Team USA will open their tournament against Norway at 11 a.m. on Dec. 26. All games in the tournament will air on the NHL Network in the U.S.

2024 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Slovakia vs. Czechia, 6 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Canada, 8:30 a.m. ET

United States vs. Norway, 11 a.m. ET

Sweden vs. Latvia, 1:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, 6 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Germany, 8:30 a.m. ET

Norway vs. Czechia, 11 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Canada, 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 28

Switzerland vs. Unites States, 11 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Sweden, 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 29

Norway vs. Slovakia, 6 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Finland, 8:30 a.m. ET

Czechia vs. United States, 11 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Sweden, 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 30

Switzerland vs. Norway, 11 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Latvia, 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 31

United States vs. Slovakia, 6 a.m. ET

Sweden vs. Finland, 8:30 a.m. ET

Czechia vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Germany, 1:30 p.m. ET

The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals on Jan. 2. The final three days will feature the quarterfinals and semifinals along with the consolation and championship game.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, 6 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2, 8:30 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3, 11 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4, 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 4

Relegation game, 5 a.m. ET

Semifinal 1, 9 a.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 5

Third-Place game, 9 a.m. ET

Championship game, 1:30 p.m. ET

The World Juniors is one of the most exciting international hockey events =, simply because fans have the opportunity to get a glimpse of their favorite team’s future.

Bruins fans should expect to see Poitras get plenty of minutes playing on the top line for Team Canada.