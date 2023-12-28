Jim Montgomery Addresses Idea Of Calling Up Hot Bruins Prospect

Georgii Merkulov has been on a tear this month, and his development in his second season in Providence has been noticed by the Boston Bruins organization.

Merkulov scored one goal and notched an assist Wednesday night, adding to his incredible December. The 23-year-old has 10 goals and eight assists in 12 games and is fourth in the AHL with 30 points. His sophomore AHL season was highlighted by a two-goal, three-assist outing on Dec. 9 and follows his All-Rookie Team campaign after his short but successful stint at Ohio State University.

The undrafted forward impressed in offseason camps last summer, and he entered this season with Providence with an understanding of what he needed to work on.

“I think the thing that’s been the most promising things we’re hearing is how quickly he’s closing at D-zone and how his 200-foot game has up ticked,” Jim Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “It’s not surprising you hear about someone’s 200-foot game getting better and he’s (tied for third) in scoring. … Good defense leads to offense.”

Boston earned a bounce-back win when they beat the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday. The victory broke a four-game winless streak, but Merkulov could help provide a spark for the offense, especially with Matthew Poitras with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

“I think it’s just when opportunity creates itself,” Montgomery said when asked about potentially calling up Merkulov. “Sometimes it’s injuries, sometimes it’s your play, you’re just playing well and team’s not doing well. It’s always different circumstances as to why certain guys get the opportunity to get called up.”

Merkulov was not present at Bruins practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday, but there still might be an opportunity before Boston returns to action Saturday to face the New Jersey Devils.