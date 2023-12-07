The Bruins announced a roster move ahead of their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Boston placed defenseman Derek Forbort on long-term injured reserve and recalled Mason Lohrei from Providence on an emergency basis.

Forbort missed multiple games earlier in the season due to a back injury and was vital in helping Boston be the top defensive unit in the league, especially on the penalty kill. He has four assists this season through 20 games.

Lohrei last played for Boston on Nov. 24 against the Detroit Red Wings. The 22-year-old has one goal and three assists through 10 games. The 2020 second-round pick also has six assists through 10 games with Providence.

The Bruins recalling Lohrei on an emergency basis hints that Ian Mitchell would get first crack at playing while Forbort remains on long-term injured reserve, and Lohrei would fill in when necessary.

Boston hopes to extend their winning streak to four games when it plays the Sabres at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of the matchup on NESN starting at 6 p.m.