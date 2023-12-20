At the start of a competitive trip through the West Coast, the Boston Celtics are looking to protect two key players.

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla will ensure rest for centers Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. To start the trip, Porzingis will not play when the Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

“Really trying to manage them,” Mazzulla told reporters on Tuesday, per NBC Sports Boston. “Make sure both of those guys stay healthy.”

The Celtics have tried to do their best in keeping the two bigs fresh, especially with the veteran in Horford, who often sits on the second night of a back-to-back. Even when one of the two is out, Mazzulla is comfortable with Boston’s approach.

“I think we’ve gotten into an identity whether he’s playing or not playing,” Mazzulla added. “Al’s done a great job. It doesn’t really change that much.”

Porzingis has thrived in his first season with the Celtics, averaging 18.9 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game. After transitioning to a bench role, Horford still serves as a significant factor for Boston while contributing over seven points per game.

The Celtics and Warriors tip-off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.