The state of the NFL has been a hot topic of conversation among former players, including several New England Patriots such as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Brady made waves in recent weeks, calling out growing levels of “mediocrity” around football this season. Brady’s comments have had some truth, given that usual contenders have gone through major struggles and mistakes are on the rise.

While appearing on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” former NFL quarterback Alex Smith firmly disputed Brady’s assessment.

“He just won a Super Bowl in the current game,” Smith said. “Is he discounting that one? My biggest complain in this … is he played in the most uncompetitive division, I think, in NFL history. You come out of training camp and you’ve got a ticket to the playoffs right away. Talk about mediocre.”

It’s true, the AFC East lacked parity during the New England dynasty. Did that have more to do with lack of talent elsewhere or the dominance of the Patriots?

Regardless, another former Patriot took time to chime in.

As the line of debate continues, Brady’s longtime favorite target and former New England wide receiver Julian Edelman stepped up to defend his quarterback.

While making an appearance on former teammate Cam Newton’s “4th And 1” podcast, he Super Bowl LIII MVP said Smith was not in a position to take shots at Brady.

“You can’t talk about him like that,” Edelman said. “Alex Smith is not even that guy, pal. He’s not even that kind of guy. He’s a nice guy. … You’re not the guy to talk about the G.O.A.T. like that.”

Edelman took another shot at the former passer, reminding viewers that the Patriots eliminated Smith’s Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 AFC Divisional Round.

“You were part of that road,” Edelman noted.

As for the current Patriots, New England hosts the Chiefs in Week 15.