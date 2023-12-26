Lakers’ Darvin Ham Praises Jayson Tatum’s Versatility For Celtics

The Boston Celtics have thrived off of an unselfish mindset, jumping out to a 23-6 record after their 126-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

Among plenty of stars on the court, Jayson Tatum made an impact with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. All five Boston starters finished with at least 18 points in the win.

While Tatum stands out as a primary scorer for the Celtics, his defensive efforts and overall skills remain impressive to opponents as the 25-year-old continues to grow.

“Jayson and Jaylen (Brown) are long, athletic wings that play hard and can cause you to get into some bad spaces,” Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters on Monday, per SB Nation’s Noa Dalzell. “I think Jayson Tatum doesn’t get enough credit for how good of a two-way player he really is. He is a really smart defender.”

Story continues below advertisement

In his seventh NBA season, Tatum is still working to earn credit for his strong defensive abilities that may continue to be unnoticed as an underlying strength due to his superstar talent as a scorer.

As Tatum continues to thrive in the new lineup surrounded by talent, the Celtics are making plays in every aspect of the game.

The Celtics return to action on Thursday against the scuffling Detroit Pistons at TD Garden with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.