NBA Rumors: Update On Joel Embiid’s Status Against Celtics

The Boston Celtics could get an easier matchup against the 76ers if Joel Embiid misses Friday’s game.

The Philadelphia star was scratched a half hour before Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to an illness, which he still was reported for on the team’s injury report.

His availability for Friday’s matchup against Boston will be decided closer to tip, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“He did travel with team to Boston (Thursday), but missed the morning shootaround dealing with an illness,” the NBA insider posted on social media.

The Celtics are coming off a blowout win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday in the final group play game of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Their matchup against the 76ers is before their quarterfinal matchup against the Pacers in Indiana.

Boston does seem to be taking the NBA In-Season Tournament somewhat seriously, and it will be going up against a side that will be taking the tournament seriously. So Embiid missing would help create an easier matchup with only Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris to worry about.

Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out for Friday’s game due to a left calf strain. And the Boston beat Philadelphia in the sides’ last matchup on Nov. 15.

Tipoff for Celtics-Sixers is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

