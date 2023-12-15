We’ve reached the “sniffing around” checkpoint in the search for clarity on Bill Belichick’s Patriots future.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard on Thursday published a lengthy report about how New England might proceed with Belichick, whom many believe will work elsewhere next season. The report casts doubt on the Krafts’ commitment to Jerod Mayo as Belichick’s successor, and also adds more fuel to the Mike Vrabel-reunion fire.

There’s also this note on potential Belichick suitors:

“I know this for a fact: More than one organization has already been sniffing around Belichick. I don’t know if that means having contact with him directly, but I doubt it. Belichick’s no dummy. That would void his contract and, therefore, the leverage to script his own exit – which he very much wants.”

The question, of course, is which teams are interested in Belichick?

The Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers all have been floated as potential destinations. Whether Belichick would be interested in any of those teams is anyone’s guess, as is whether the Patriots would work with them on a potential trade.

Regardless, with just four games left on New England’s schedule, we won’t have to wait much longer to gain clarity on Belichick’s situation.

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images