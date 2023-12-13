Robert Kraft said last offseason that he wanted Jerod Mayo to one day replace Bill Belichick. But a new report suggests a possible change of plans.

Now that the New England Patriots appear to be nearing the end of the Belichick era, does Kraft still hold that belief?

According to a new report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano: Maybe?

In an extensive piece on Belichick’s job status and the Patriots’ future coaching plans, Graziano reported his team sources are split on whether Mayo would be the choice to replace the greatest coach in NFL history.

Story continues below advertisement

“Multiple sources in and around the building say Mayo taking over next year is the most likely outcome,” Graziano wrote Tuesday, “though others are no longer certain that’s the way Kraft will go. Mayo would have to sell Kraft on who will be in charge of the offense, the quarterback’s development and personnel. That could all happen and work out in Mayo’s favor, but it doesn’t sound like it’s a 100% sure thing.”

Mayo, a former Patriots linebacker and team captain, has jointly led New England’s defense alongside Steve Belichick for the last several seasons. His unit ranked second in the NFL in points allowed in 2021, was top-10 in most categories in 2022 and has remained more than competitive this season despite losing stars Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez to injuries four weeks in.

The 2023 Patriots boast the league’s best run defense and allowed 20 points or fewer in each of their last five games. But New England’s 3-10 record is the worst in the AFC, and its offense ranks among the NFL’s weakest for the second straight season. No team has scored fewer points per game than the Patriots’ 13.0, which is an eight-point drop from last year’s mark.

Mayo’s defensive acumen, superb leadership skills and deep connection to the Patriots organization make him a compelling candidate to follow Belichick, but Kraft would be doing the franchise a disservice if he did not evaluate other options before hiring his next head coach.

Story continues below advertisement

Kraft’s plan entering this season, Graziano’s team sources believe, “was for Belichick to coach two more seasons and have Mayo take over in 2025.”

“Entering Week 15, though, Belichick remains 15 wins behind (Don) Shula and the Patriots’ roster issues make it difficult to imagine him getting there anytime soon,” Graziano wrote. “The extent to which this season has gone off the rails, sources say, has Kraft rethinking everything.”

Mayo, who interviewed for head-coaching jobs in each of the last three seasons, said this week that he wants to be a head coach and would love to do so in New England.

“Hopefully, as you guys all know, one day I want to be a head coach,” the 37-year-old said Tuesday in a video conference. “Where that is, I don’t know. But at the same time, I would say I have a lot of love for New England. I have a lot of love for the fans, the people around the building, and my family, they love it here, as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“So that would be great if I could stay here and continue to progress throughout my career. But we’ll see.”

Graziano wrote that former Patriots linebacker and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is “among the other names mentioned in league circles as a potential candidate to succeed Belichick, though there’s no indication a split between him and the Titans is imminent.”

“NFL rules require a full search with multiple interviews,” he added, “and no one should assume any succession plans that were in place a year ago remain.”

The Patriots have four games remaining on their schedule, beginning this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.