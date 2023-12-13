Perhaps a Mike Vrabel-Patriots reunion isn’t a pipe dream after all.

Last month, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reported that Vrabel was Robert Kraft’s “home run” hire to replace Bill Belichick, who reportedly will leave New England this offseason. However, subsequent reporting threw cold water on the idea of Vrabel leaving the Titans, who have him under contract for at least another season.

But the tide might be turning. A few weeks ago, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Vrabel could “force” his departure from Tennessee. And on Wednesday, ESPN’s Dan Graziano named Vrabel as a possible Patriots target in a wide-ranging piece on Belichick’s future in New England.

“Multiple sources in and around the building say (Jerod) Mayo taking over next year is the most likely outcome, though others are no longer certain that’s the way Kraft will go,” Graziano wrote. “Mayo would have to sell Kraft on who will be in charge of the offense, the quarterback’s development and personnel. That could all happen and work out in Mayo’s favor, but it doesn’t sound like it’s a 100% sure thing.

“Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, recently inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame for his contributions as a player, is among the other names mentioned in league circles as a potential candidate to succeed Belichick, though there’s no indication a split between him and the Titans is imminent. NFL rules require a full search with multiple interviews, and no one should assume any succession plans that were in place a year ago remain.”

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to learn how all of this shakes out. The Patriots already are eliminated from playoff contention, meaning clarity on Belichick’s future — and a possible successor — could arrive in under a month.

In the meantime, expect Belichick to continue doing what he did Wednesday: stiff-arm all questions about his job status.