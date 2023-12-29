Patriots mailbag time. Let’s ride.

Will we go after Russell Wilson this offseason???

Ehhh. When I first saw that the Broncos had benched Wilson for the final two games, effectively ending his tenure in Denver, I had the same take as most of NESN’s social media commenters: He wouldn’t make much sense for the Patriots.

He’s old (just turned 35). He’s way past his prime. His mobility isn’t the same. His trade and contract were spectacular failures for Denver. He’s kind of a weird dude who doesn’t have a reputation for being especially well-liked in the locker room. And, as a Super Bowl champion, nine-time Pro Bowler and one of the most famous players in the NFL, he’s not an ideal fit for the “short-term bridge quarterback/mentor to a rookie” role, which typically is held by players with less illustrious résumés.

All that said, Wilson wasn’t bad for the Broncos this season. Statistically, he actually was pretty good. He ranks seventh in passer rating and touchdown passes, 10th in completion percentage and 12th in interception rate. Some of the advanced metrics aren’t as kind to Wilson — he’s 17th in both expected points added per play and Pro Football Focus grade — but he’s third in completion percentage over expected and 12th in EPA+CPOE composite.

Wilson would not be near the top of my list of Patriots QB options this offseason. I don’t love the fit. Someone like Jacoby Brissett makes a lot more sense, in my opinion, if New England is looking to add a veteran to pair with a highly drafted rookie passer.

But if Wilson’s satisfied with the boatload of guaranteed money Denver still owes him and is willing to sign a bargain-basement contract? That wouldn’t be the worst path forward for New England.

What do you see for the futures of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe? With the first round draft pick falling from 2 to 4 (potentially lower if they beat the Jets) where do they go in the first round? Would they keep one of these QBs as a bridge for Daniels/Pennix/Unknown?

I’d say the most likely scenario is Zappe sticking around to compete with and/or back up whichever other quarterbacks come aboard this offseason, and Jones getting traded. I don’t think that’s a foregone conclusion, especially if the Patriots change coaches and the new guy believes Jones is fixable, but it seems like a fresh start would be best for both sides.

As for Zappe, the offense has looked better with him behind center these last four weeks than it did with Jones, and that’s despite Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, Hunter Henry, Trent Brown and Cole Strange all missing at least one Zappe start. I’m still not convinced he’s a legit starting-caliber QB, but he’s done a nice job amid difficult circumstances and looks like at least a respectable No. 2. Maybe even a bridge starter candidate, though I’d still want to bring in a more proven veteran for extra insurance there.

Draft-wise, I think the Patriots need to go QB, wide receiver or tackle with their first pick, wherever it lands. (Anywhere from No. 1 to 9 is on the table entering Week 17, with somewhere around 4 looking most likely.) Those are their three most glaring needs, and no other position comes close. Which path they choose will depend on where they’re picking and who’s available, but it’s important to remember trading up a few spots always is a possibility.

Picking at, say, No. 4 doesn’t wipe out their chances of taking someone like North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, though they may need to pay a premium to do so.

Can NE rely on Cole Strange going into next year/where are the O-lines holes for 2024?

Strange was playing the best football of his career before his season-ending knee injury in Week 13, which truly came at the worst possible time for the second-year guard.

If Strange can get back to that level by the start of next season, the Patriots should be set on the interior with Strange at left guard, David Andrews at center and Sidy Sow at right guard. Andrews hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down at age 31 — he’s the only Patriots player who’s played 100% of snaps on offense or defense this season — and Sow has been solid since New England abandoned its training camp experiment of trying to move him to tackle.

It’s difficult to predict what Strange will look like post-injury, however, especially since its severity still has not been reported. Is this something he’ll quickly recover from and be ready in time for spring practice? Or is it the type of injury that could keep him out into next season? We don’t know.

As for the rest of the Patriots’ offensive line, both tackle spots are major question marks with Trent Brown and Mike Onwenu set to hit free agency. Personally, I’d re-sign Onwenu to play right tackle and prioritize finding a left tackle in the draft, while also placing more of an emphasis on fortifying that unit through free agency.

The three tackles the Patriots added last offseason (Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson and Sow, who played there in camp before moving inside) combined to start just two games at the position this season.

Brown is a very good player when he’s healthy and engaged, but he’s too unreliable for the Patriots to commit to him as their long-term starter at either tackle spot. The 30-year-old has not played a full game since Oct. 29 and has made just one start since then.

Can I trust Zappe as my fantasy championship starter?

If you made it to the championship of your league, I hope you have a better quarterback option than Zappe. He’s too volatile to recommend from a fantasy perspective at this point, especially against a good Buffalo Bills pass defense.

Zappe failed to reach 10 fantasy points (standard scoring) in half of his four starts this season:

vs. Chargers: 7.2 points

vs. Steelers: 20.9 points

vs. Chiefs: 9.4 points

vs. Broncos: 16.4 points

That said, most people would take a 20-point showing from their QB, and Zappe has shown the ability to convert in the red zone and rack up yards with shots downfield. I could see him exceeding his projection in Week 17. But, again, I hope you have a more reliable option.