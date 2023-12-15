Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Islanders To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey

The Bruins conclude their road trip in the Tri-state area Friday, and it’s also an opportunity for a skillful fan to walk away with a special prize during the holiday season.

Boston began its two-game road trip with an overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. The Black and Gold were without Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy, and after placing the two key contributors on injured reserve, they’ll need the subject of this week’s top prize to lead the way for a bounce-back win.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-New York Islanders matchup can compete to win a signed David Pastrnak centennial alternate jersey.

NESN’s Bruins-Islanders broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Boston-New York and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

