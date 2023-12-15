The Bruins conclude their road trip in the Tri-state area Friday, and it’s also an opportunity for a skillful fan to walk away with a special prize during the holiday season.

Boston began its two-game road trip with an overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. The Black and Gold were without Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy, and after placing the two key contributors on injured reserve, they’ll need the subject of this week’s top prize to lead the way for a bounce-back win.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-New York Islanders matchup can compete to win a signed David Pastrnak centennial alternate jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston Bruins New York Islanders Predict the Game CTA

NESN’s Bruins-Islanders broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Boston-New York and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Fri 12/15, 9:20am
Boston Bruins
BOS
-132
Fri 12/15, 7:30 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 5.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
New York Islanders
NYI
+110

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

Story continues below advertisement

Subject to Official Rules at NESN.com/PredictTheGame. No purchase necessary. Weekly contests begin on Oct. 22, 2023.

More Bruins:

Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Islanders To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell product. Most likely sweating the result for some random, obscure player for a bet or fantasy.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via /NESN