Raiders Release Patriots Draft Pick They Traded For Last Season

Just over 15 months after trading for Justin Herron, the Raiders cut ties with the 2020 Patriots draft pick.

Las Vegas waived the veteran offensive tackle Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Teams have until Thursday afternoon to submit claims for Herron.

A sixth-round pick, Herron started 10 games over two seasons in New England. He was traded to the Raiders in December of 2022, a move New England probably came to regret given its myriad offensive tackle issues last season. Herron, 28, was active for seven games with Las Vegas before this week’s release.

Herron hits waivers at a time when the Patriots could use extra depth at tackle. Conor McDermott and Riley Reiff both are on season-ending injured reserve, and Calvin Anderson hasn’t been spotted since landing on IR in early November. Tyrone Wheatley Jr. recently resumed practicing and is eligible to come off IR, but the former Cleveland Brown never has played an offensive snap in the NFL. Additionally, Trent Brown is dealing with multiple injuries and Vederian Lowe has struggled whenever given opportunities.

So, you could argue for the Patriots submitting a claim on Herron in hopes of a reunion. There’s a reason Herron was cut, though, and he might not be an upgrade over any of New England’s other depth options.

The Patriots will visit the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.