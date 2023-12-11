The Boston Red Sox were busy last week on the trade market, swapping outfielders and stockpiling arms.

And while chief baseball officer Craig Breslow still has plenty left to do to improve the roster, he could find a diamond in the rough with the non-roster players Boston invited to spring training.

The Red Sox revealed their non-roster invitees on Monday and the list features sevens players: pitchers Jorge Benitez, Cam Booser, Frank German, and Helcris Olivarez, infielder Jamie Westbrook, outfielder Mark Contreras and infielder/outfielder Eddy Alvarez.

Boston is familiar with German as the right-handed hurler already spent two-plus seasons with the organization. The 26-year-old made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2022, struggling in five appearances as he allowed eight runs in four innings of relief. Boston designated German for assignment following that season before ultimately trading him to the Chicago White Sox.

German spent time in the minor league affiliates of the White Sox and Cincinnati Reds last season before rejoining the Red Sox on a minor league contract in July.

German is the only pitcher out of the group with big league experience, something Contreras and Alvarez also have. Contreras, 28, played 28 games for the Minnesota Twins in 2022, batting .121 with three home runs and six RBIs while Alavrez played in 26 games over two seasons with the Miami Marlins before suiting up in 14 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. Alvarez is a .183 hitter with one homer and 11 RBIs in his major league career.

The Red Sox open spring training in just two months.