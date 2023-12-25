While the New England Patriots have had a poor season as a whole, injuries have also piled up for the 3-11 squad.

Entering a primetime matchup with the Denver Broncos, the Patriots arrived with a limited receiving core. Kendrick Bourne remains out for the season with a torn ACL while JuJu-Smith Schuster did not suit up either. That created a head-scratching moment for one analyst.

While previewing the matchup on NFL Network, former All-Pro wideout Steve Smith Sr. could not seem to remember who else was ready to catch passes for the Patriots.

On NFLN, Steve Smith Sr. listed two injured Patriots WRs while discussing matchups to watch. "Kendrick Bourne, I know he's probably not, I think he's hurt, need him to show up. JuJu Smith-Schuster, he's on the sideline, need him to show up. Uh, who else they have?" pic.twitter.com/m2Z14q6TVP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

“What are we talking about?” Smith Sr. said. “How about any Patriots wide receiver? They got like 10 of them on the staff. DeVante Parker, need you to show up. Kendrick Bourne, I think he’s hurt. Need him to show up. JuJu Smith-Schuster, he’s on the sideline. Need him to show up. Who else they have? They got a whole bunch of guys at wide receiver that you expect to show up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Of the players he named, only Parker is active for the Patriots in the Week 16 battle with the Broncos.

The Patriots look for skill position players to step up in a shorthanded effort.