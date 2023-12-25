While the New England Patriots have had a poor season as a whole, injuries have also piled up for the 3-11 squad.

Entering a primetime matchup with the Denver Broncos, the Patriots arrived with a limited receiving core. Kendrick Bourne remains out for the season with a torn ACL while JuJu-Smith Schuster did not suit up either. That created a head-scratching moment for one analyst.

While previewing the matchup on NFL Network, former All-Pro wideout Steve Smith Sr. could not seem to remember who else was ready to catch passes for the Patriots.

“What are we talking about?” Smith Sr. said. “How about any Patriots wide receiver? They got like 10 of them on the staff. DeVante Parker, need you to show up. Kendrick Bourne, I think he’s hurt. Need him to show up. JuJu Smith-Schuster, he’s on the sideline. Need him to show up. Who else they have? They got a whole bunch of guys at wide receiver that you expect to show up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Of the players he named, only Parker is active for the Patriots in the Week 16 battle with the Broncos.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 12/24, 10:39pm
New England Patriots
NE
+255
Sun 12/24, 8:15 PM
DEN -7 O/U 36.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Denver Broncos
DEN
-318

The Patriots look for skill position players to step up in a shorthanded effort.

More NFL:

See Christian Barmore Honor Patriots Teammate After Sack Vs. Broncos

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images