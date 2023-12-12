Swiftie Bailey Zappe? Patriots QB Dances Around Taylor Swift Fandom

There’s plenty of Taylor Swift talk surrounding the New England Patriots heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bill Belichick was presented with a question about Swift, who dates Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was also asked about the superstar on Tuesday. A day prior, the spotlight was on Bailey Zappe to find out if he is a Swiftie.

The second-year quarterback started out by saying he wasn’t a fan of Swift’s music when asked on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show, but then tip-toed around the topic in an effort to not create waves among her passionate and loyal fanbase.

“This is not a shot at Taylor Swift,” Zappe said. “I’m not like not a fan, I just don’t listen to that music.”

That hasn’t always been the case for Zappe, though. The 24-year-old revealed he listens more to country music and knows some of Swift’s music from when she had songs in that genre at the beginning of her music career.

“I’m a country guy, so, I mean that’s probably why since she transferred over to pop,” Zappe said. “I mean, I knew some of her old songs whenever she was in country but I mean, I don’t dislike her.”

Zappe’s stance on the music icon differs from the quarterback he took over for in Mac Jones. Jones attended Swift’s widely popular “Eras Tour” concert when it came to Foxboro this summer.

Zappe will try to do what Swift has done several times over the last decade and be the star of the show at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Zappe has performed well since relieving Mac Jones of his quarterback duties, especially in last Thursday’s road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Zappe completed 19-of-28 passes for 240 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

It will be a much tougher assignment for Zappe against the Chiefs, though, and there might be added pressure with Swift possibly being in attendance.