The Boston Bruins found themselves in an early hole after the Minnesota Wild’s Marcus Johansson potted his second of the season on the power play, but the lead would be erased on David Pastrnak’s 18th and 19th goals of the season.

Chipping the puck up the wall, Bruins forward John Beecher outmuscled Minnesota defenseman Zach Bogosian and made a tape-to-tape pass to Pastrnak, who buried his first of the night past Marc-Andre Fleury.

That wouldn’t be the only highlight reel for Pastrnak in the opening frame. Pavel Zacha, who returned to the Bruins lineup following a three-game absence, outworked two Wild players in the offensive zone to feed Pastrnak at the faceoff circle. Pastrnak buried his second of the period with 0.08 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

Minnesota outshot Boston 9-7 in the first period, but the Bruins skated away with the 2-1 lead.