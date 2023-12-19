The Boston Bruins will look to get back to their winning ways in a matchup with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at TD Garden, and they’ll do so with a different looking lineup.
We know, shocking.
The B’s will be without Matthew Poitras, as the rookie joined Team Canada ahead of the World Juniors Championship, which spans from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5. Pavel Zacha will return to the lineup just in time to spell the 19-year-old, returning after a three-game absence.
Charlie McAvoy could also return to the lineup, having missed the last four games himself with an upper-body ailment. It will depend on a pregame skate, but if all goes to plan, McAvoy will replace Mason Lohrei in the lineup — leaving Parker Wotherspoon up after a solid stint.
Linus Ullmark will get the start, as Jeremy Swayman started against the New York Rangers on Saturday.
The Bruins and Wild drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.
BOSTON BRUINS (17-4-3)
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Morgan Geekie — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Oskar Steen
Charlie McAvoy — Matt Grzelcyk
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk — Parker Wotherspoon
Linus Ullmark
MINNESOTA WILD (12-13-4)
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Vinni Lettieri
Jacob Middleton — Brock Faber
Alex Goligoski — Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill — Daemon Hunt
Marc-Andre Fleury
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images