The Boston Bruins will look to get back to their winning ways in a matchup with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at TD Garden, and they’ll do so with a different looking lineup.

We know, shocking.

The B’s will be without Matthew Poitras, as the rookie joined Team Canada ahead of the World Juniors Championship, which spans from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5. Pavel Zacha will return to the lineup just in time to spell the 19-year-old, returning after a three-game absence.

Charlie McAvoy could also return to the lineup, having missed the last four games himself with an upper-body ailment. It will depend on a pregame skate, but if all goes to plan, McAvoy will replace Mason Lohrei in the lineup — leaving Parker Wotherspoon up after a solid stint.

Linus Ullmark will get the start, as Jeremy Swayman started against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Bruins and Wild drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 12/19, 5:25pm
Minnesota Wild
MIN
+178
Tue 12/19, 7:00 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 5.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Boston Bruins
BOS
-219

BOSTON BRUINS (17-4-3)
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Morgan Geekie — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Oskar Steen

Charlie McAvoy — Matt Grzelcyk
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk — Parker Wotherspoon

Linus Ullmark

MINNESOTA WILD (12-13-4)
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Vinni Lettieri

Jacob Middleton — Brock Faber
Alex Goligoski — Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill — Daemon Hunt

Marc-Andre Fleury

