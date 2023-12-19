The Boston Bruins will look to get back to their winning ways in a matchup with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at TD Garden, and they’ll do so with a different looking lineup.

We know, shocking.

The B’s will be without Matthew Poitras, as the rookie joined Team Canada ahead of the World Juniors Championship, which spans from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5. Pavel Zacha will return to the lineup just in time to spell the 19-year-old, returning after a three-game absence.

Charlie McAvoy could also return to the lineup, having missed the last four games himself with an upper-body ailment. It will depend on a pregame skate, but if all goes to plan, McAvoy will replace Mason Lohrei in the lineup — leaving Parker Wotherspoon up after a solid stint.

Linus Ullmark will get the start, as Jeremy Swayman started against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Bruins and Wild drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (17-4-3)

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Morgan Geekie — Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Oskar Steen

Charlie McAvoy — Matt Grzelcyk

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk — Parker Wotherspoon

Linus Ullmark

MINNESOTA WILD (12-13-4)

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Vinni Lettieri

Jacob Middleton — Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski — Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill — Daemon Hunt

Marc-Andre Fleury