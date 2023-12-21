It’s been a tough season for the Patriots, to put it mildly. And no one has been spared, from players to coaches to public relations staffers to, yes, members of the media.

However, through it all, center David Andrews has been a model of consistency and professionalism. The team captain is the first to the podium after every loss and speaks to reporters in the middle of each week. He also is consistently available for a chat at his locker.

For that, Andrews on Wednesday was presented with the 2023 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award, given annually to a Patriots player who respectfully fulfills his media obligations. The award is voted on by print, digital and television reporters covering the team.

“I appreciate it, guys,” Andrews said after receiving the award from the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “I mean, it’s not always easy, getting up to talk to y’all. I appreciate — you guys have a job and think at the end of the day, we both try to do our jobs. I can appreciate what the media does, because obviously, you are a gateway to our fans. And I think it’s just important do to this, because you’re not only representing yourself but you’re representing the organization, the team, and hopefully the fan base. So I really appreciate it.”

Watch Andrews accept the award in the video below:

The Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award was established in 2016 with Matthew Slater its first recipient. The following seven players have won the award in the years since:

Devin McCourty

James White

Stephon Gilmore

Cam Newton

Matthew Judon

Jakobi Meyers

David Andrews

All indications are this year’s voting wasn’t particularly close. Safety Jabrill Peppers was among the other top vote-getters.