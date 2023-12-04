Football fans might have screamed at their television sets Sunday night when officials opted not to throw a flag for defensive pass interference on Green Bay Packers defensive back Carrington Valentine.

But Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fine with the controversial no-call.

“It is what it is, man. Obviously, the guy was probably a little early, but at the end of the game, they’re letting guys play,” Mahomes told reporters after Kansas City’s 27-19 loss at Lambeau Field, per the team.

“I’m kind of about that. I’d rather you let the guys play and let the guys win on the field. But it’s a hard job.”

With the Chiefs facing a first-and-10 from the 50-yard line and 49 seconds left, Valentine seemingly got to Chiefs wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling a second early. It caused the pass from Mahomes to fall incomplete and resulted in Valdes-Scantling being sent to the ground. A defensive pass interference penalty in that situation would have set Kansas City up inside the Green Bay 10-yard line with 44 ticks left.

“When we’re in that situation, I can’t be wanting a flag,” Mahomes told reporters. “I have to try to go out there and win the game myself and with the rest of my teammates.”

The Chiefs advanced to Green Bay’s 33-yard line with 19 seconds remaining, but couldn’t get any closer to the end zone. Mahomes’ next four passes went incomplete as Kansas City lost for the fourth time this season.

It also put the Packers firmly in the hunt for an NFC wild-card spot. Green Bay is listed -215 to make the NFL playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.