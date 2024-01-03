FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyrone Wheatley Jr.’s season is over.

Bill Belichick on Wednesday confirmed the offensive tackle won’t be activated off injured reserve before Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. The Patriots had until Wednesday to activate Wheatley, who returned to practice in mid-December.

New England acquired Wheatley in late August in the deal that sent running back Pierre Strong to the Cleveland Browns. Wheatley, who went undrafted in 2022 and played tight end in college, is viewed as a developmental prospect at offensive tackle.

He was active in the first two games this season but didn’t see any snaps on offense while playing five snaps on special teams. The 26-year-old was inactive for the three games after that before being placed on IR due to a knee injury.

Wheatley will be an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, meaning the Patriots are the only team he can sign with. In all likelihood, he’ll be back with New England next summer and given an opportunity to earn a roster spot.