The NFL playoffs begin Saturday with a wild-card matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans.

Cleveland’s season seemed over after Deshaun Watson went down in November with a season-ending shoulder injury and backup options offered little inspiration. Joe Flacco was signed off the street and kept the Browns alive to earn the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

The Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday, and a loss from the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 helped Houston clinch the AFC South.

Cleveland is a two-point favorite, according to NESN Bets consensus data. And the total for the matchup is 43.5.

Here’s how you can watch Browns-Texans:

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock