The Boston Bruins’ matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night wasn’t your typical late-January tilt. It was a litmus test for two of the best teams in the NHL.

The B’s passed with flying colors, taking home a 4-1 victory in a playoff-like environment and proving they’re still among the top contenders for the Stanley Cup.

“I think that’s playoff hockey, to be honest,” Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk told reporters postgame, per team-provided video. “It’s probably not as physical or intense, but tight checking and close scores is what you’re going to be seeing when it counts.”

Boston was able to pull away late, tallying a pair of goals in the third period to put things on ice. It was a collective effort, as Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, Jakub Lauko and DeBrusk all scored, while six skaters registered an assist. The Black and Gold defense only allowed 21 shots on goal, 20 of which were saved by Jeremy Swayman.

“I think anytime you can gain any ground in the sense of getting confidence in winning these types of games, I think it helps everybody in this group,” DeBrusk said. “We got contributions from everybody, so that’s one thing that gets everybody feeling good about their game.”

It was a true team victory, and one the Bruins can certainly take something from. Boston’s been the best regular-season team in hockey for two years but bowed out of the postseason in the first round in two consecutive seasons. If the B’s hope to avoid the same fate moving forward, Monday night’s win is one they might want to look back on as the recipe for success.

It’s nice winning games in the regular season, but that’s not the goal. The Bruins want to continue winning games just like this one well into June.