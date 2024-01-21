A trip to the NFC Championship Game is on the line Sunday afternoon in the Motor City.

The Lions and the Buccaneers are set to meet for a divisional-round matchup at Ford Field. Second-seeded Detroit is coming off a narrow wild-card win over the Los Angeles Rams, while Tampa Bay trounced the reigning conference champion Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium.

Jared Goff and company are a 6.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The winner moves on to battle the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

Here’s how to watch the Bucs-Lions playoff game:

When: Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock