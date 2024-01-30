Celtics Injury Report Could Prompt Wacky Lineup Changes

If you don’t particularly like how many three-pointers the Celtics have been shooting this season, you may not want to tune in Tuesday night.

Boston might be on record watch.

The C’s have been cycling through big men throughout the season, as Al Horford hasn’t been playing on back-to-back nights and Kristaps Porzingis has dealt with lower-leg ailments throughout the season. Boston usually has Luke Kornet to rely on, but that isn’t the case Tuesday, as all three men could miss the Celtics’ matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Indiana:



Al Horford (left neck sprain) – OUT

Luke Kornet (left hamstring tightness) – DOUBTFUL

Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 30, 2024

Horford won’t be playing, as he’s dealing with something called a “left neck sprain,” while Kornet is doubtful due to a tight hamstring. Porzingis hasn’t played in either of Boston’s previous two games, spraining his ankle last week against the Miami Heat.

If those guys all sit out, the Celtics could choose to deploy a wacky lineup that might just lead to a record-amount of three-point attempts. Neemias Queta could get a start, but we think it would be much more fun if Boston elected to start Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Sam Hauser, with Payton Pritchard and Svi Mykhailiuk as the first two off the bench.

Just huck!

We shouldn’t lose hope if Porzingis is able to go, though, as he’s shooting five times from beyond the arc per game. Not half bad.

It remains to be seen what Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla wants to do, but in a matchup against the Pacers (and his never-ending dispute with Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe), we just might see something fun Tuesday night.