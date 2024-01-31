Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Acknowledges Other ‘JB’ On Social Media

Oscar Wilde said, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.”

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has a lookalike that has turned into TikTok personality “ilooklikejb.”

The unknown person has been seen in and around TD Garden dressed in replica Celtics No. 7 uniforms, posing with other Boston fans and making appearances on the jumbotron during the games.

Brown admitted he’s seen the TikToker but isn’t quite sure how he feels about it, according to MassLive’s Souichi Terada.

“Honestly, I’m not sure,” Brown said, per Terada. “I’m not sure how I should take it. I guess it is a form of flattery. I know a lot of people got a lot of laughs about it. It’s cool, I guess.”

In one video posted on TikTok, the imposter was sitting in the crowd when the jumbotron showed him on screen. Celtics guard Jrue Holiday pointed him out to Brown, who smiled and waved.

The lookalike admitted to taking pictures with fans, but he never signs autographs. He added that he makes sure to tell everyone he is not the real Jaylen Brown — but not everyone believes him.

“That’s on them,” the lookalike Brown said in his video.

There is no mistaking which is the real JB when the Celtics are on the court. Brown dropped 25 points and collected six rebounds in Boston’s 129-124 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.