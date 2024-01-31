BOSTON — The starters for the NBA All-Star Game have already been determined. But Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla will have a say in who will join them in Indiana in a couple of weeks.

Mazzulla along with the rest of the NBA head coaches will vote for the All-Star reserves.

Mazzulla didn’t pawn that duty off on one of his assistant coaches and revealed prior to Tuesday’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden what he looks for when giving a player his vote.

“I think it is important to hold people to a standard that we hold our guys to, for me personally,” Mazzulla said. “So yeah, winning is important. Looking at defensive metrics just as much as the offensive metrics I think that’s really important because I think our guys that are up for All-Star don’t get the praise they should for their defensive metrics. Guys who have been top five in defense for like 10 years or however long they’ve been in the NBA. It’s not talked about the success as much.

“I definitely look at both defensive and offensive metrics and I think winning is important. I think some of the stats that we have — that just aren’t the box score stats — affecting your teammates, all that stuff.”

Celtics star Jayson Tatum already punched his ticket to the All-Star Game for the fifth consecutive season. Some of Tatum’s teammates could join him at the marquee exhibition event with Jaylen Brown a candidate to attend. Kristaps Porzingis has made the case for All-Star consideration during his first season with Boston, too, while there’s a push being made for Derrick White.

Mazzulla coached in the All-Star Game last season but won’t be invited back this year. The “Riley Rule” prohibits a coach from coaching in two consecutive All-Star Games.

The All-Star reserves will be unveiled Thursday before the Celtics take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The All-Star Game is set for Feb. 18.