Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Leads Cakewalk Victory Over Jazz

The Boston Celtics crushed the Utah Jazz, 126-97, at TD Garden on Friday night.

With the win, the Celtics improved to 27-7 while the Jazz dropped to 16-20.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston annihilated Utah right out of the gate and never looked back.

Story continues below advertisement

Coming off a 154-point offensive performance most recently, the Jazz had no rhythm finding the basket or threatening a long-lasting double-digit Celtics lead throughout the night. Utah didn’t do itself any favors either, committing 18 turnovers and allowing 26 fastbreak points to Boston.

That made for a brutal “welcome back” for ex-Celtics center Kelly Olynyk and former Boston assistant — now current Jazz head coach — Will Hardy.

Jayson Tatum led an unstoppable Celtics offense, scoring a game-high 30 points, single-handedly ensuring that the Jazz wouldn’t climb back. The 25-year-old recorded back-to-back double-figure scoring quarters in the second and third, earning some much-deserved time off in the fourth.

The reserve unit held the fort down, maintaining the lead until the very end. Sam Hauser led the bench with 13 points, shooting 5-of-10 with five rebounds to finish a plus-17 in 23 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston, now 17 games in at TD Garden, remains the only undefeated NBA team at home.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tatum provided an elite three quarters, finishing with his 14th 30-plus-point performance this season, shooting 6-of-12 from the field with nine rebounds and five assists.

— Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points on seven shot attempts while grabbing five rebounds.

— Utah’s Lauri Markkanen supplied the Jazz with 17 points, going 7-for-16 from the field with five rebounds and five assists.

Story continues below advertisement

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Tatum draining five-plus 3-pointers at +430, which the four-time All-Star cleared by the start of the fourth quarter. A $100 wager on Tatum would’ve resulted in a $530 total payout.

UP NEXT

The Celtics will next head for the road to take on the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.