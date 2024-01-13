SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — While Cooper Flagg may have taken his roots to Montverde Academy in Florida, the highly-regarded high school basketball prospect’s roots still remain in New England.

The Newport, Maine native returned to the region to play in the HoopHall Classic. With an extra buzz in the building at Blake Arena, Flagg entertained fans with a 25-point performance in a victorious effort on the campus of Springfield College.

Plenty of energy surrounding the Maine native during warmups. https://t.co/3Cv6ZR4W9V pic.twitter.com/qpqSCuSGVV — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) January 13, 2024

Any chance to come close to home, feel support and play at a high level holds extra importance to the Duke University commit.

“It’s just an incredible environment,” Flagg told NESN.com after his performance. “It’s a lot of fun to come out and show people what I got.”

Flagg continued: “It means everything. All the support that I get from back home really sticks with me. Being able to come out and put on a good performance for the people back home supporting me feels really good.”

In addition to playing at the HoopHall Classic, Flagg also drew sellout crowds in recent games back in Maine with thousands of fans flocking out to see his return to the Pine Tree State. Even in rowdy arenas with fans and extra pomp and circumstance, Flagg embraces the brighter lights in such occasions.

“This is the atmosphere I enjoy the most,” Flagg said. “I feel like I thrive in these moments. Just have fun and soak in the moment.”

With another trip back to his home region, the prospect’s potential as a star continues to grow with plenty of fans in New England.