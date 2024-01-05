The Patriots won’t only have to find a new head coach if they move on from Bill Belichick. New England will have to bring in a new general manager, too.

Belichick has occupied both roles in Foxboro, Mass. for the bulk of his Patriots tenure, which dates back to 2000. That run might only have one game left, though, as it reportedly would be an “upset” if Belichick returns to New England next season.

Back in early November, The Boston Globe reported Mike Vrabel and Nick Caserio would be Robert Kraft’s “home run hires” to serve as the Patriots’ next head coach and GM, respectively. We apparently can rule out one of those ideas, though, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday reported Caserio won’t return to the franchise that employed him from 2001 to 2020.

It wouldn’t make much sense for Caserio to make his way back to New England. The future is bright in Houston, where Caserio played a hand in hiring head coach DeMeco Ryans and franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Texans still have a shot at the playoffs and are shaping up to be a contender for years to come, while the Patriots might need a complete overhaul to regain that status.

Story continues below advertisement

So, while the Krafts might come calling if Belichick is shown the door at One Patriot Place, Caserio probably won’t give much thought to changing gigs.