The New England Patriots finished a disappointing 4-13 season after dropping their final regular season game to the New York Jets on a snowy Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

An emotional David Andrews reflected on the conclusion of the Patriots season following the loss.

“There’s finality to everything,” Andrews said. “Obviously it won’t be the same next year, and the results weren’t what we wanted this year. I think everyone knows that. But the work, the time you spend with the guys, it’s tough to see it end. It’s part of it, but it’s always tough.”

With the speculation surrounding the game on whether or not it would be Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s curtain call, Andrews didn’t provide much insight on the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see. I think there’s always change and there’s always turnover, and I just play the game, so I talk about the game, and that’s it.”

Andrews did say he treated the end of the game the way he has every other time when it came to his coach.

“Shook his hand like I always do,” he said.

While Andrews is uncertain about Belichick’s future with the Patriots, the same could be said for New England’s center as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think I still got something in the tank, you know, but we’ll see,” Andrews said. “I’m tired. I’m sore. It’s been a long year. I’m going to go home, go back to Georgia. I’m going to sit on my tractor with my son, take him deer hunting, and then we’ll get back to work and see where it goes from there.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion has earned the time off since he took every snap this season for the Patriots — all 1,050 of them.

“You start something, you try and finish it,” Andrews said. “It doesn’t say that much about me, there’s a lot of luck involved in it. My job is to play football, I’m going to play football.

“I was very fortunate not to have something major come up. A little rabbit foot somewhere, I guess. But I take a lot of pride in it, take a lot of pride in this organization, take a lot of pride in what I do, a lot of pride in the locker room. So, that’s what I’m going to do — play football.”

Story continues below advertisement

Much like with Belichick, Patriots fans will have to wait and see if Andrews returns in 2024.