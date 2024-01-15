Eagles Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoff Game Online, On TV

The road back to the Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles will begin on Monday night in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

The fifth-seeded Eagles and No. 4 Buccaneers close out the NFL’s wild-card round with kickoff from Raymond James Stadium scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Eagles, who fell in last year’s Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, limp into the playoffs, having lost six of their final seven regular-season games. Philadelphia will be without star wide receiver A.J. Brown for the contest due to a knee injury while quarterback Jalen Hurts is banged up but is expected to play through an injured middle finger on his throwing hand.

The Buccaneers are dealing with injuries of their own as starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is questionable due to ankle and rib injuries. Tampa Bay got into the playoffs by beating the Carolina Panthers in its regular-season finale to secure the NFC South crown.

The two sides have already matched up once this season with the Eagles earning a 25-11 win in Tampa Bay in Week 3. The Eagles are viewed as a 2.5-point favorite by DraftKings Sportsbook. The winner of this showdown advances to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Here’s how you can watch Rams-Lions online and on TV:

When: Monday, Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ABC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN