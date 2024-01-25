Falcons Not Hiring Bill Belichick Could Hurt Patriots’ Search For OC

It might have initially felt good knowing Bill Belichick wouldn’t be joining the Atlanta Falcons, but reality is soon about to set in for New England Patriots fans.

The Falcons reportedly plan to hire Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their next head coach, skipping over Belichick in the process. That decision could have a ripple effect on the Patriots, negatively impacting their search for an offensive coordinator.

It’s a move that might have actually torpedoed their chances at some top candidates.

Rams pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson reportedly is a “strong candidate” to be the offensive coordinator in Atlanta, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Robinson is one of two coaches remaining on the open market that interviewed with the Patriots.

The other? Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley.

If Robinson and/or Caley decide to join their colleague in Atlanta, that could leave Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo back to square one in trying to find his new OC. Josh McDaniels has always felt like an option, but outside of another reunion with him, the options are limited. That might leave New England looking to use a two-person approach to the job, without giving anyone free reign over the unit.

If you want to make matters worse, it’s been reported that the Patriots job isn’t “highly coveted” among the candidates.

Yikes.