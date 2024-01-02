Former MLB All-Star Highlights Potential In New Red Sox Infielder

The Boston Red Sox may have lost an All-Star starting pitcher in Chris Sale, but the team may have found young promise in infielder Vaughn Grissom.

After the surprising weekend trade with the Atlanta Braves, MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds detailed an intriguing opportunity for the Red Sox to develop a talented young player.

“I think he’ll be great,” Reynolds said on “Hot Stove” on Tuesday. “He’s played great there before. We talk about shortstop not being great for him, but he can play second. He can play the outfield. This kid can hit.”

"I think he'll be great… this kid's upside is crazy." – Harold Reynolds on Vaughn Grissom#MLBNHotStove breaks down the Chris Sale trade from both sides and Lucas Giolito's reported 2-year deal with the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/KckWYp4wPh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 2, 2024

Grissom has just 62 games of MLB experience, though he flourished in Triple-A in 2023, posting a .330 average and a .921 OPS as a promising prospect in Atlanta. As a young player with six years of team control, the Red Sox have a chance to have Grissom grow into an important piece of the future.

“This kid’s upside is crazy and he’s just 22 years old,” Reynolds added. “I love this move for him to get an opportunity to go play.”

Entering 2024, Grissom looks to emerge as an everyday player and finally return stability to the second base position for the Red Sox for years to come.