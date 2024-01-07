FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones’ third season with the Patriots ended in a manner that too often has defined his career in New England: total weirdness.

Jones was New England’s emergency third quarterback for Sunday’s season-ending home loss to the New York Jets. Basically, the 2021 first-round pick was a healthy scratch.

In place of Jones was undrafted rookie Nathan Rourke, who served as the top backup behind Bailey Zappe. The Patriots signed Rourke, a former CFL standout, in mid-December after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, what gives? Why was Jones demoted for the season finale?

“Nathan had a good week of practice,” Bill Belichick said during his postgame news conference. “So, we activated him for the second spot.”

It’s possible the Patriots chose to bench Jones to eliminate any chance of injury, which could impact his value in a potential offseason trade. That’s pure speculation, though.

Jones told reporters after the game that he planned to be available during Monday morning’s locker-room media availability. If that proves true, it’ll be the first time he speaks publicly since Week 12.

New England’s 17-3 loss to the Jets ensured it will hold a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It’s entirely possible — probable, even — the Patriots will look to draft a new franchise quarterback.