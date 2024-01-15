BOSTON — Jim Montgomery will represent the Boston Bruins in the NHL All-Star Game for a second straight season.

Montgomery on Sunday was named the coach of the Atlantic Division team.

When asked about the individual accomplishment Monday before the Bruins hosted the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden, Boston’s bench boss deflected and made it more about the group.

“Again, very thankful of the talented roster and team that we have, and the culture of the Bruins,” Montgomery said. “It allows us to have success. I’m representing the Boston Bruins.”

The coach of the NHL team with the highest points percentage in each of the league’s four divisions was selected. The Black and Gold entered Monday’s game against New Jersey with a division-best 59 points (25-8-9).

Montgomery also served at the helm of the Atlantic Division in 2023, his first season in Boston. Montgomery led the Bruins to the Presidents’ Trophy last season.

Bruins star forward David Pastrnak and goaltender Jeremy Swayman also will represent the organization at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto on Feb. 3.