Chris Sale and Trevor Story are two star players who had their production limited by injuries during their time with the Boston Red Sox.

Story returns for a healthy 2024 after a obstacle-filled first two seasons with the Red Sox. During his return from elbow surgery last summer, Story recently shared that Sale was a significant resource with guiding advice on how to get back in form on the field.

“A year removed from surgery, there’s mental clarity that comes with that,” Story told reporters on Saturday during Red Sox Winter Weekend at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. “(It’s) one thing I learned from Chris Sale. He said, ‘You’ll be able to come back. You’ll be healthy. You’ll be able to make the throws you need to make. About a year out, you’ll (feel like you’re) back. You’ll feel the power back in your throws.'”

Entering 2024, Story hopes that Sale’s assessment comes to fruition for the Red Sox after being able to train at full power this winter.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just being able to push more weight like I have in the past,” Story added. “Being able to run and do all the things at full capacity instead of just trying to get back to being healthy.”

Story’s bounce back will play a major factor in what the Red Sox can do in the American League East. As for Sale, the veteran left-hander enters a new chapter of his career after being traded to the Atlanta Braves in December following six seasons with Boston.