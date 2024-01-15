How Devin McCourty Feels About Idea Of Bill Belichick Joining Cowboys

Bill Belichick has a full offseason ahead before deciding where to land after a multi-decade dynasty run with the New England Patriots.

Awaiting whatever opportunities arise this offseason, Belichick sat home during this season’s NFL playoffs, but couldn’t escape relevancy — even after a horrendous 4-13 farewell campaign with the Patriots.

During Sunday’s Cowboys-Packers wild-card contest, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy was thrown onto the hot seat by many on social media. That same crowd suggested Belichick be named the next Cowboys head coach for the presumed difference in how Dallas would perform in the playoffs.

Even Patriots legend Devin McCourty chimed in.

Story continues below advertisement

“If Bill Belichick is the guy that comes in there, this team will never show up for a playoff game like that,” McCourty said on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” as transcribed by WEEI’s Mike Kadlick. “That’s one thing I can promise you.”

Dallas, riding into its playoff battle with Green Bay winners in each of its eight regular-season home games, looked anything but a competitive team. The Cowboys had no offensive momentum in the moments where they could’ve cut down the lead and put forth a respectable bid.

Under Belichick, McCourty doesn’t see that happening.

“If they have the opportunity to get coach Belichick, you don’t turn that down,” McCourty added.

Story continues below advertisement

While many would like McCarthy fired, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made no suggestions that any change would be made — yet. Jones declined to answer any questions regarding change to the team’s staff, but did make his disappointment in the season’s end very clear.

Granted, it’s much too early. The Cowboys, like Belichick, have an entire offseason to consider changes all across the board.

Only time will tell if that leads the all-time greatest head coach to one of the NFL’s all-time most iconic franchises — a possible match made in heaven?