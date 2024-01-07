FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday sure looked, sounded and felt like Matthew Slater’s final game in the NFL.

But we still don’t know for certain whether the legendary Patriots special teamer is ready to hang up his cleats.

Following New England’s season-ending home loss to the New York Jets, Slater was asked whether he plans to retire. Unsurprisingly, declined to make any announcement.

“Let’s talk about that another day,” Slater said. “Just want to express my thanks to the guys in that locker room today. So, very appreciative of all the love and support that I received this whole season, certainly today and this week. I’m just proud to be part of that group.

“Even though the season was what it was, to come in every day and be able to work with those guys really meant a lot to me.”

You can watch his full press conference below:

The Patriots selected Slater in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In the last 16 years, he won three Super Bowls, earned 10 Pro Bowl nods and twice was named a first-team All-Pro. Bill Belichick is among many who believe Slater should be a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Will Slater’s Hall of Fame clock start this offseason? That remains to be seen. But he might’ve tipped his hand when asked for a reaction to teammates honoring him by wearing special sweatshirts during warmups.

“I was blown away by it,” Slater said. “I never wanted anything about my experience here to be about me, so it did make me a little uncomfortable.

“But to have the guys do that, I’ll never be able to put that into words as long as I live. It meant a lot to me.”