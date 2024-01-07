FOXBORO, Mass. — Earlier this season, Jabrill Peppers said the Patriots’ players, not head coach Bill Belichick, should be blamed for New England’s worst season in decades.

The veteran safety reiterated that opinion Sunday after what might have been Belichick’s final game with the franchise.

After the Patriots lost to the New York Jets 17-3 at snowy Gillette Stadium on Sunday to close out their 2023 campaign, Peppers said the team led Belichick down with its poor execution.

“I’m just mad we couldn’t get it done for him,” Peppers said. “It is what it is. We’ve got to own that.”

Belichick’s job is in jeopardy after the Patriots stumbled their way to a 4-13 record, their worst since 1992. They finished last in the AFC East for the first time since 2000 and, in a final dash of ignominy, had their 15-game winning streak against the Jets snapped in Week 18.

The legendary head coach said he’ll soon meet with team owner Robert Kraft to discuss whether he’ll return for the 2024 season. Multiple reports indicated Belichick and Kraft did not have any talks about the future during the season.

“Like I said earlier in the year, I didn’t really like the flack he’s been getting, because it’s on us to execute,” said Peppers, one of the Patriots’ top defensive players this season. “When the plays show up and you’ve got to execute, you can’t put that on the coaches. It is what it is.

“From a man to a man, we know we didn’t do what we had to do this year. That don’t mean we didn’t work hard. That don’t mean we didn’t come in week in and week out expecting and planning to win. We just didn’t execute, and the ball didn’t roll our way. From a man to a man, we’ve got to own that.”

New England was competitive in nearly all of its games but was held back by an anemic offense that ranked last in the NFL in scoring. The Patriots held opponents to 17 or fewer points in five games, including Sunday’s finale, but lost four of those.

Peppers, who joined the Patriots before the 2022 season and has one year remaining on his contract, said playing for Belichick has been “amazing.”

“Arguably one of the greatest coaches to ever do it,” the 28-year-old said. “I learned so much from him. He pushed me in ways I hadn’t been pushed before. But it’s been cool playing for all the coaches. They’ve got a good staff here.”

Peppers also made a point to praise the staff when asked whether Belichick is the right man to lead the Patriots through their current rebuild. Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is considered a leading candidate to replace Belichick if the latter departs this offseason.

“I love playing for him, but we’ve got a great staff,” Peppers said. “So at the end of the day, it ain’t my job to make those types of decisions. My job is to go out there and leave it all on the field week in and week out. So it is what it is.”