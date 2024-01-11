For the first time since the turn of the century, the Patriots must find a new head coach.

There’s a vacancy at the helm in Foxboro, Mass. following news of a separation between Bill Belichick and the Patriots. New England announced a press conference set for noon ET on Thursday when team owner Robert Kraft is expected to announce a mutually agreed upon split of the six-time Super Bowl champions and the greatest coach in NFL history.

Shortly after the news broke, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson provided early details on the Patriots’ efforts to replace Belichick.

“The #Patriots have already been having soft and preliminary behind-the-scene discussions on potential personnel and coaching candidates (no matter what is said) — including potential old blood returning to the building, per source,” Anderson posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anderson’s report offers some insight into who might be interviewed by Kraft and company in wake of Belichick’s departure. Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel, who was fired by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores satisfy the “old blood” criteria. Jerod Mayo, of course, already is employed by New England and is rumored to be the leading candidate to succeed Belichick.

As for Belichick, he might also favor familiarity as he starts his next chapter. Anderson reported the future Pro Football Hall of Famer is expected to bring “familiar faces” aboard his next staff, whether it be in Atlanta or somewhere else.