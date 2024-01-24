The New England Patriots on Wednesday signed Michael Jordan to a future contract.

Not that Michael Jordan, unfortunately.

To no surprise, though, the offensive lineman’s much more popular namesake was top of mind for many Patriots fans after the news broke. Tons of football fans took to social media and shared memes of basketball’s GOAT, or made reference to the well-known NBA superstar.

Check out some of the best ones here:

Tom, Bill and now MJ

always getting greatness — VeryDepressedBruinsFan (@paSTANrnak88) January 24, 2024

my photoshop of guard Michael Jordan as a Patriot pic.twitter.com/QDXVRmItkp — bring 'em back (@trashtaeks) January 24, 2024

Slam dunk of a signing — Kyle🇺🇸 (@HarperNation85) January 24, 2024

Got our guy pic.twitter.com/QMNcDpyDME — Red Sox are World Series bound (@soxnation_23) January 24, 2024

First signing of the Mayo era is him luring the Goat out of retirement..pretty impressive. — Red Sox Fan (@RedSoxFan991) January 24, 2024

Awesome they go from Brady to MJ — jets_goon (@joeygallogoat) January 24, 2024

The Michael Jordan who is coming to the Patriots turns 26 years old Thursday. A product of Ohio State, he was a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft and has played for the Bengals and Carolina Panthers. He’s played 55 career games over the course of four seasons with 29 starts at left guard.