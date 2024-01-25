Kendrick Perkins Implores Bucks Star To Reach Out To This Celtics Great

Kendrick Perkins had quite the advice for Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo after Milwaukee hired Doc Rivers after firing Adrian Griffin on Tuesday.

Perkins not only expressed the need for Antetokounmpo to pull out the notebook he used for the 2023 NBA All-Star draft and call former Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett.

“He also needs to pick up his cell phone and call Kevin Garnett and get some advice from Kevin Garnett on how to be able to be a player for Doc Rivers,” Perkins said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “And learn on how Kevin Garnett sacrificed so much offensively and lost himself in the team for the betterment of the team.”

Griffin was fired after only 43 games this season, going 30-13 in that span, and currently sits second in the East behind the Celtics. Rivers had served as an “informal consultant” for Griffin during his tenure, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Eric Nehm.

“If Giannis wants to make sure that this marriage between him and Doc Rivers is a perfect marriage,” Perkins said. “One that’s going to last, one that’s going to be great with multiple anniversaries, meaning multiple titles … he needs to take his notebook out and actually call Kevin Garnett and take notes and learn his coach, Doc Rivers.”

Garnett played for Rivers in Boston for six seasons, winning one NBA title with the Celtics in 2008. Rivers will face his former club on Mar. 20 when the two Eastern Conference powerhouses meet at TD Garden. The Celtics and Bucks have split the first two meetings this season with the home team coming out victorious in the matchups.