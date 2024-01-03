The Boston Red Sox took a first step in improving their starting rotation for the 2024 season.

To close out December, the Red Sox reportedly inked right-hander Lucas Giolito to a two-year contract. The 29-year-old pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Guardians during the 2023 season.

Now headed to Boston, MLB Network’s Matt Vasgersian sees a chance for the All-Star starter to return to form and, more importantly, provide consistent innings to the Red Sox.

"I think he'll be great… this kid's upside is crazy." – Harold Reynolds on Vaughn Grissom#MLBNHotStove breaks down the Chris Sale trade from both sides and Lucas Giolito's reported 2-year deal with the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/KckWYp4wPh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 2, 2024

“He gave up a ton of homers last year,” Vasgersian said on “Hot Stove” on Tuesday. “This isn’t about homers and low ERA for the Red Sox. This is about innings. … His durability is still important.”

Story continues below advertisement

Having Giolito post consistent innings will be crucial for the Red Sox, whose starters tallied the fourth-fewest innings in baseball in 2023. Meanwhile, Giolito has tallied at least 160 innings in each of the last three full seasons. That total would have led Boston last season.

If Boston’s starting rotation can hold up with the addition of Giolito, an ultra-talented bullpen can thrive again with proper rest that it lacked in the second half of the season in 2023.

Giolito looks to bounce back, as does Boston as a whole, with a resurgent 2024 season.