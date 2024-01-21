NBA Insider Floats Celtics Trade Target Ideas Prior To Deadline

The Boston Celtics are all set in their six-man extended starting lineup rotation, meaning the likelihood of an upcoming blockbuster before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline isn’t high.

However, that doesn’t completely take Boston out of the running for some sort of deadline activity. Limited, even with a $6.2 million traded player exception, courtesy of ex-forward Grant Williams, the Celtics could still make something happen.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks presented a few trade ideas centered around Boston and what he believes would help address its needs, despite owning an NBA-best 32-10 record.

“I wanna trade the 2024 second (round selection via the Mavericks) and the 2027 second via Atlanta, to New Orleans for Naji Marshall,” Marks proposed during an installment of “NBA on ESPN.” “I don’t think New Orleans would do that, but for me, if you’re in Boston you’re looking for that big wing, guy can make shots, guy can defend. … John Konchar in Memphis. Would you be willing to give up a protected (first-rounder) for him?”

Marks added: “Those are the type of deals that if you’re in the Celtics front office, that you’re thinking about.”

Having limitations beyond Boston’s control heading into the deadline puts the organization in a hands-tied situation, but not a bad one by any stretch.

This past offseason, in a sense, served as the deadline for the Celtics. Several needs were addressed when Boston landed Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, which translated from Opening Night. Therefore, unlike most teams across the league, the Celtics have a case to sit back at the deadline and roll with the current roster through the playoffs.

That’s not to suggest that the Celtics are perfect, but from what they’ve shown, not many teams can hang with Boston — even when the team isn’t playing at its best.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens suggested that a move could be in the works, but also acknowledged that limitations due to the team’s financial situation, are in place.

Wherever Boston elects to turn come deadline time, the expectations of an NBA Finals run won’t be going anywhere when the trade market buzz is shut down.