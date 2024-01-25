BOSTON — The 45th Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot did not disappoint when Northeastern and Boston University squared off in the title game following Harvard’s consolation battle with Boston College on Tuesday night.

Played at TD Garden for the first time in tournament history, the Huskies yet again finished atop the mountain, following up a thrilling Crimson-Eagles shoot out nail-bitter with an overtime all-timer against the Terriers. It ended just moments after Northeastern coughed up a slim 1-0 lead and allowed Boston University to even up the score with just 58.1 seconds left in regulation — sending the winner-take-all showdown into overtime.

With the record-setting 10,633 fans in attendance treated to not one, but two exciting finishes, there are plenty of noteworthy names from each team deserving of recognition following the tournament.

Here’s that bunch:

FORWARDS

Catherine Foulem, Boston University: Foulem prevented the Terriers from going down easily, and helped reward teammate Callie Shanahan for her 28-save performance. Foulem found a hole in a high-pressure moment, knotting up the score with Northeastern, 1-1, to give Boston University new life and a chance in overtime during the championship game.

Lilli Welcke, Boston University: Welcke, a first-year transfer, seized her first major Beanpot moment during Boston University’s semifinal contest with Boston College. She netted a game-ending shoot out goal, pushing the Terriers across the finish line after nearly allowing the Eagles to successfully come back after their third-period heroics.

Lacey Martin, Boston College: Martin came through in the clutch during the nail-bitting Terriers-Eagles semifinal game, giving Boston College a clean slate by turning a 1-0 deficit into a tied game with 1:34 left in regulation.

DEFENSE

Skylar Irving, Northeastern: Irving did it on both ends of the ice for the Huskies, first by helping stump Boston University’s offensive game plan, then by netting two critical goals to single-handedly give the Huskies all their offensive production to take home a record-19th Beanpot title.

Megan Carter, Northeastern: Captain of the Huskies, Carter was a major part of creating a dead-end street-like defensive force in front of Northeastern’s net throughout the night. That was key in keeping Boston University scoreless through the first two periods.

GOALIE

Gwyneth Philips, Northeastern: The fifth-year veteran returned fresh off an elite tournament performance last year and came back without missing a beat. Phillips saved 32-of-33 shots, including a nine-save shutout performance over Harvard in the semifinals. Like the Huskies, she repeated too as Phillips took home the Bertagna Award for the second straight year.