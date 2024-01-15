Jerod Mayo appears to already be hard at work as Patriots head coach.

Three days after Mayo was officially named Bill Belichick’s successor in New England, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots will interview Tem Lukabu for their defensive coordinator position. Lukabu is coming off a season working as an outside linebackers coach for the Carolina Panthers, who are in line to make major coaching changes as they replace Frank Reich.

Prior to making his way to Charlotte, Lukabu served as Boston College’s defensive coordinator for three seasons. Chestnut Hill isn’t the only place Lukabu has worked in the New England region, though, as he was the linebackers coach for Rhode Island in 2008 and 2009.

A Zaire native, Lukabu’s other NFL stops include San Francisco (defensive quality control coach from 2016-17) and Cincinnati (linebackers coach in 2019).

The reported Lukabu interview also indicates Mayo and company are bracing for the departure of Steve Belichick. The linebackers coach and his brother, safeties coach Brian Belichick, reportedly were offered the opportunity to stay on Mayo’s staff after their father’s departure. It remains to be seen if either of Bill Belichick’s sons accept.

As for the other side of the ball, Bill O’Brien reportedly is likely to stay on as New England’s offensive coordinator. But if O’Brien leaves, the door reportedly could be open for Josh McDaniels to return to Foxboro, Mass.